Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,910,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,261,707 shares.The stock last traded at $83.63 and had previously closed at $83.00.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Leidos alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 958.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after buying an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 105.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after buying an additional 725,477 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 522.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,988,000 after buying an additional 662,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10,228.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 596,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after buying an additional 307,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.