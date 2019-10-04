Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.76. The stock had a trading volume of 393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 80.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 584,719 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 1,220.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 361,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 482.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 343,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 3,467.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

