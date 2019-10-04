Lau Associates LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lau Associates LLC reduced its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nucor by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. 59,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

In related news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

