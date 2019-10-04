Lau Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 880 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 22.0% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.12. 122,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

