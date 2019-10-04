Lau Associates LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lau Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $290.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.4827 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

