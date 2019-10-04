Lau Associates LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lau Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 4.3% of Lau Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 4,344,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,722,680. The stock has a market cap of $228.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.