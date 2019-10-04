Lau Associates LLC Buys 300 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lau Associates LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after acquiring an additional 345,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after acquiring an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.