Lancashire’s (LRE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.55) to GBX 727 ($9.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 704 ($9.20).

LRE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 718 ($9.38). 29,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 708.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 688.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,180.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

