Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,297 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 53,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,457. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

