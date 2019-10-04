Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,337,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,493. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $107.22 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

