Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ladder Capital worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 220.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,136. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.