Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.