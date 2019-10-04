Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $66.95. 12,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,701. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.