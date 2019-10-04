Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 62,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 530,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.