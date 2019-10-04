Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,066 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 477,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after buying an additional 151,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,290.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 94,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 382.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $968,928.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

