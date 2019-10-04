Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,302 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.24. 44,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

