Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after acquiring an additional 370,781 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

