Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 373.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

