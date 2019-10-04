Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, 1,959,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,287,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $142,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 123,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $2,421,764.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,932 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,451. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

