Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $71.04 million and $2.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00007463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00456583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00096620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00042497 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002987 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 116,218,852 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BarterDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Crex24, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

