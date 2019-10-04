KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR’s (KNRRY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.