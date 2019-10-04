Kin (KIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $794,848.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, DDEX and Mercatox. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $794,848.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00192838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.01015065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Stellarport, Bancor Network, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, COSS, Mercatox and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

