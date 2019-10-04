Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from savings boosting plans such as Global Restructuring and FORCE. Also, Kimberly-Clark's focus on its three key strategic growth pillars bodes well. Such upsides, along with robust organic sales, improved gross margin and investments in brands supported the company's second-quarter performance. Further management raised the view for 2019. However, the company has been struggling with high input costs for long. Higher input costs stemming from greater costs of pulp, and higher raw materials and distribution expense hurt adjusted operating profit during the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, unfavorable currency movements weighed on sales by 5% and negatively impacted adjusted operating profit in the said period.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Barclays raised Kimberly Clark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.36.

KMB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,568. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

