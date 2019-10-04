KickCoin Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, CoinBene and YoBit. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01013736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, CoinBene, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

