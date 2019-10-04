KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $20.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an average rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.58.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. 10,480,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 103,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

