Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after buying an additional 2,713,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after buying an additional 6,128,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE KDP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 74,727 shares of company stock worth $1,771,801. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.