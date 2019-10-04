KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.40

Shares of KDA Group Inc (CVE:KDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 169000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of $23.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc provides pharmacy personnel replacement and vocational training services to health industry in the Province of Quebec, Canada. The company operates through Pharmacy Services and Pharmaceutical Solutions segments. It primarily offers replacement pharmacists and technical assistants. The company also provides consulting services to assist in optimizing pharmacy operations, including container-content verification delegation, optimization of laboratory operations, professional services and care plans, and inventory management.

