Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 383.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

