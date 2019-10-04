Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 206.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. ValuEngine downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

MFC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 36,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

