Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 310 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

DIA stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,461. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $216.97 and a twelve month high of $273.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

