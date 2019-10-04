Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), approximately 53,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 42,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 471.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 552.59.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

