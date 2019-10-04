JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 740.26 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 738 ($9.64), approximately 44,540 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 168,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 732 ($9.56).

The firm has a market cap of $771.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 661.75.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

