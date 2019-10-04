Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.40. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

