Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.30. 2,657,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

