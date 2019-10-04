Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.31. 2,875,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

