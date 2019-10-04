John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.92

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.92 and traded as low as $42.88. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $42.93, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $423.53 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 3%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

