John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.62, approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF stock. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned 1.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

