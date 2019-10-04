JMP Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.23% from the stock’s current price.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

HRTX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after buying an additional 439,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

