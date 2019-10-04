JMP Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.23% from the stock’s current price.
HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
HRTX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after buying an additional 439,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 535,821 shares in the last quarter.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.