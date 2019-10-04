Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,193 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in GDS by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 319,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,489,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.53 and a beta of 3.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

