Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,620 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 41,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

