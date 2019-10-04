Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,299 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 793,812.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 261,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 261,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Suzano by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 85,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Suzano by 1,716.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 26.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

SUZ stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.44%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

