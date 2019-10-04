Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.65% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGN opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

