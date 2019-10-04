Jane Street Group LLC Raises Holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 172,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.71 and a beta of -0.12.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.37 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. Buckingham Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.