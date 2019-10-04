Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328,013 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,712,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $394,000.

PDBC opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.