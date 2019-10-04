Jane Street Group LLC Has $683,000 Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

