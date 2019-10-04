James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of James River Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,995. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. James River Group has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in James River Group by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

