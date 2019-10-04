James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of James River Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 38,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.10 million. On average, analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of James River Group by 2,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

