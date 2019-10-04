Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Trading Down 1.5%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75, 59,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,852,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.
The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 269,102 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)
Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.
