Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Trading Down 1.5%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.75, 59,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,852,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 278,906 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 269,102 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.