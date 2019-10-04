Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. Wedbush raised shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.92.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $92.40. 246,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,820. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $2,556,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

