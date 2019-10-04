Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $34.65 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $231,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Brooks sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $750,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,100 shares of company stock worth $4,845,478 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Jabil by 8,083.3% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 57.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 183.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

